Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 877.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,656 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

