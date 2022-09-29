ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ANSYS by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $232.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.55 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.