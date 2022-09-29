Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Nvest Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

