Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 10.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group raised its stake in Apple by 17.5% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 18,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 225,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 6.2% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 82,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

