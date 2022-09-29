Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,469,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,924,476,000 after buying an additional 130,275 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in Apple by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 82,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.62. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

