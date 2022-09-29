Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,469,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,924,476,000 after acquiring an additional 130,275 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 82,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.34 and its 200 day moving average is $155.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.