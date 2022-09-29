ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.9 %

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

See Also

