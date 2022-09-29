Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Ares Management Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.48. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

