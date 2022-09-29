Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Shares Up 3.4%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 35,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 114,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Arizona Metals in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Arizona Metals Trading Up 3.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.
About Arizona Metals
Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arizona Metals (AZMCF)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.