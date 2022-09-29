Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

NYSE AWI opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

