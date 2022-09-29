Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.85

Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.85 and traded as high as $50.60. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 37,242 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $472.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Artesian Resources news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $395,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,979.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Artesian Resources news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $395,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,979.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $193,425.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,201.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,354 shares of company stock worth $1,588,658 over the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 10.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

