ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Update

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Up 0.1 %

ARYE stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the second quarter worth $755,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the first quarter worth $1,892,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

