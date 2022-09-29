Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the August 31st total of 455,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 741,114 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $15,808,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,242,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 42,773 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,110,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 468,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACAH opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

