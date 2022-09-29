Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $14.72. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 20,950 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,474 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,152 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $32,898,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after buying an additional 1,743,775 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $5,715,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after buying an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $839.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. Research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

