Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $14.72. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 20,950 shares changing hands.

RNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $342,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,474. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $839.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

