Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $274.16

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 274.16 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 316.40 ($3.82). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 313 ($3.78), with a volume of 2,457,968 shares changing hands.

Balfour Beatty Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.16.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

