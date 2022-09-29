BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.55

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.55 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.34). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.34), with a volume of 65,886 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The stock has a market cap of £124.07 million and a P/E ratio of 900.00.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

