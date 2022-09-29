Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $11.45. Beauty Health shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 17,875 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Beauty Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 56,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beauty Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,254,000 after acquiring an additional 145,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at $19,218,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Beauty Health by 503.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 79,587 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Stories

