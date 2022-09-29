Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,474.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after buying an additional 639,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average of $129.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

