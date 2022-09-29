Bell Bank Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

