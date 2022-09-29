Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Short Interest Update

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the August 31st total of 702,400 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 32.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $225.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.64. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

