BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 37,280 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,029.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,280 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.49.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.