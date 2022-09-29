Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Cut to “Hold” at Investec

Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFFBF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Biffa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

