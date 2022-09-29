Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Biffa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Biffa Stock Performance

Shares of Biffa stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. Biffa has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $3.98.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

