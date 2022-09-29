Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $217.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $183.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.04.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $276.61 on Wednesday. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $290.76. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Biogen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Biogen by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

