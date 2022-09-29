Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Piper Sandler

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.04.

Biogen stock opened at $276.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $290.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 311,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,624,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 228,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,632,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

