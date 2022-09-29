Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $270.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $207.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.04.
Biogen Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $276.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day moving average of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $290.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 311,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,624,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 228,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
