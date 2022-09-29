BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.9 %

BMRN opened at $85.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 330.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 174,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

