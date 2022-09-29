BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.9 %

BMRN opened at $85.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 330.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 174,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.