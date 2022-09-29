Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.66

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.66 and traded as low as $30.75. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Blackhawk Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

