BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Trading 0% Higher

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.91. 9,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 14,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $508,000.

