BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $48.89. Approximately 10,527 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 2,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.42% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

