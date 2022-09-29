Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,832.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,481 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

