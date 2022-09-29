Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $266.25

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.25 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 298.15 ($3.60). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.40), with a volume of 97,062 shares trading hands.

Braemar Shipping Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 284.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 266.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,561.11.

Braemar Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Braemar Shipping Services’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Braemar Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insider Activity at Braemar Shipping Services

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile

In other Braemar Shipping Services news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($3.98), for a total transaction of £101,141.18 ($122,210.22).

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; purchase and sale of second-hand vessels; chartering of dry cargo and offshore vessels; and provision of research, valuation, consulting, and derivatives brokerage services.

