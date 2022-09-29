Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Broadscale Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadscale Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

