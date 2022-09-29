Brokers Issue Forecasts for Heineken’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heineken in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Heineken’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

Get Heineken alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Heineken from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.37.

Heineken Trading Up 1.9 %

Heineken Cuts Dividend

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.1973 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th.

About Heineken

(Get Rating)

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.