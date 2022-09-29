Brokers Issue Forecasts for Newmont Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Newmont Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 496,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 249,170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,574,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,969,000 after acquiring an additional 103,428 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Amundi boosted its position in Newmont by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,897,000 after acquiring an additional 103,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,920 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

