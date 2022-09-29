Brokers Offer Predictions for MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$162.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.00 million.
MTY Food Group Stock Up 1.8 %
MTY stock opened at C$57.73 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03.
MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 21.88%.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
