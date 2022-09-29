BT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.44 and a 200 day moving average of $174.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

