Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08. Bunge has a 52-week low of $79.91 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Bunge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.