Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.21

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.21 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 5,167,346 shares changing hands.

Bushveld Minerals Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £51.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.21.

About Bushveld Minerals

(Get Rating)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, and chemical sectors. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.