Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 6,360 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $107,038.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,783,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,021,926.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XOMA Price Performance

XOMA stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

