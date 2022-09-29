Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 6,360 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,783,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,021,926.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
XOMA Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of XOMA opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $202.11 million, a P/E ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.95.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.42). XOMA had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
