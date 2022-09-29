Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 6,360 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,783,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,021,926.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of XOMA opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $202.11 million, a P/E ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.95.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.42). XOMA had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XOMA by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in XOMA by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in XOMA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

