Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) Trading Up 3.5%

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 199,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 41,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$264.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V)

(Get Rating)

Caldas Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Colombia and Canada. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia; and the Juby Project located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.