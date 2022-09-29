California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,027 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.34. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $206.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock worth $159,782. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

