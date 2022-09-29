Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,686 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 71.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $67.22 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

