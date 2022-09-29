Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

XYLD opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

