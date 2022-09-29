Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 125.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter worth $454,000.

NYSEARCA UGA opened at $54.55 on Thursday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

