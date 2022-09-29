Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 2.8 %

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.