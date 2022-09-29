Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,497 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,376.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,450,000 after acquiring an additional 840,772 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGLB opened at $48.81 on Thursday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06.

