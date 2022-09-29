Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,494,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

SPHQ stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

